Masked robbers invade LI home, tie up, rob and threaten family with knife, gun: police

WESTBURY, Long Island — Four masked people are wanted for robbing a family and threatening them using a knife and gun in a home invasion in Westbury Friday night.

The three individuals wearing masks forced their way into a home on Dover Street about 7:20 p.m. One of the men threatened a girl, 11, with a handgun, police said.

When the masked robbers moved into the kitchen, one of them grabbed a knife and held it to a 10-year-old girl’s neck. They allegedly forced the girls toward the back of the home where a man and woman were eating dinner.

One of the robbers then yelled in Spanish, “where is the money,” police said. A robber took a belt and tied up the man. The other individuals ransacked the home and stole $1,700 from the basement apartment.

Before leaving, one of the robbers allegedly pressed the kitchen knife against the man’s body and threatened him to not call the police. The man suffered a small laceration.

The robbers were described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and between 160 and 170 pounds, police said. They were all wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).