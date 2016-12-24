Man closing restaurant, 2 others shot in Prospect Heights

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Three people were injured in separate shootings in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and Bergen Street in Prospect Heights around 4:30 a.m. The men had been walking home when the shots were fired.

A third man was shot around the same time while closing his restaurant at 570 Vanderbilt Ave. The victim told police he felt a sharp pain and realized he had been shot.

All three men were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

It was not immediately clear if the third victim is connected to the other two.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

