Man accused of breaking into 6 Bronx apartments, stealing wallets and gaming consoles

WEST BRONX, N.Y. — Police are searching for a man they say is connected to at least six burglaries in the Bronx.

In each of the incidents, the suspect enters the apartment through the fire escape.

The first incident happened around 1 a.m., on Oct. 6. Police say the suspect entered the apartment on Valentine Avenue and removed a purse, video gaming console and identification.

The most recent incident happened Nov. 24 at around 3:45 p.m. The suspect entered an apartment on the Grand Concourse and allegedly took Beats headphones, a purse, iPad and video games.

Police say the suspect struck three times in October and three times in November. The six incidents happened on either Valentine Avenue or on the Grand Concourse.

A photo of the suspect has been released showing him at a Bank of America ATM.

