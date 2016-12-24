Levittown man accused of trying to strangle dog with zip tie, hitting with shovel

LEVITTOWN, Long Island — A Long Island man was arrested after he allegedly tried to strangle his dog with a zip tie and hitting it with a shovel on his front lawn Friday, police said.

Michael Gallagher, 56, is accused of trying to strangle and suffocate his dog, a Shepard mix with a plastic zip tie on his front lawn on Silversmith Lane. About 2:45 p.m., a neighbor saw Gallagher place the zip tie around the dog’s neck and then putting him in a garbage bag, police said.

He then hit the dog, who was trapped in the bag, with a shovel multiple times, police said. The neighbor confronted Gallagher, but he fled the home.

The neighbor was able to cut the bag open and snip off the zip tie around the dog’s neck, according to police. The dog was taken to the local animal hospital with severe laceration to his head.

The dog was euthanized, police said.

Police found Gallagher at a nearby 7-Eleven about 10:30 p.m. Friday and was arrested.

Gallagher was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and torturing or injuring animal/failure to provide sustenance.

Gallagher is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.