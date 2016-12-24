Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after being hospitalized

NEW YORK — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has rejoined the team after being hospitalized Friday with what the team called an “undisclosed illness.”

The Jets announced that Bowles has arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning. He will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium for its game against the New England Patriots.

It was uncertain if Bowles would direct the team from the sideline, as he usually does, or from the coaches’ booth.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital.

Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell, who ran the Jets’ walkthrough practice, had been told on the team’s flight Friday that he would fill if Bowles could not serve as coach.