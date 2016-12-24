‘Howard Stern Show’ personality Joey Boots, known for catchphrase ‘Baba Booey,’ dies

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Joey Boots, a favorite on “The Howard Stern Show,” was found dead in his Bronx apartment Friday night, police said.

Boots, real name Joseph Bassolino, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his Grand Concourse apartment when police arrived around 9:45 p.m. Friday. EMS workers pronounced him dead upon arrival. His cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

High Pitch Erik, another member of Stern’s radio crew, reportedly visited Boots’ apartment after Boots didn’t show up for a gig he had Friday night. Erik apparently got the building manager to do a welfare check on Boots, who did not answer his door, according to the Daily News.

That’s when they found Boots, 49, unconscious, and called police.

Boots was known for his catch phrase, “Baba Booey,” a favorite among ‘Stern’ fans for its mischievous connotation and Boots’ practice of yelling the phrase behind news reporters in their live shots.

Boots even went to court and defended his right to yell the phrase during a live broadcast. He won the court case.