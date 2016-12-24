Gas outage impacts 100 apartments on Manhattan’s Westside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan — The plan was to install new stoves and refrigerators this month at Amsterdam Annex on West 56th Street.

But during the work, some of the valves in the kitchens of the NYCHA building broke and gas had to be shut off to all the apartments on the broken lines.

It can't be turned back on until repairs are made.

New York State Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal got funding for developments in her Assembly District. She's working to get a holiday dinner for neighbors at the location and have repairs done.

That could be next month.

New York City Council member Helen Rosenthal also represents the area. She says she will work with city representatives to address the repairs.