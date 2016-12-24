2 dead in Hicksville after car strikes tree, catches on fire: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Two people are dead after their car lost control and struck a tree as it was traveling on Woodbury Road in Hicksville Saturday morning.

The car was traveling east on Woodbury Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck a tree and caught fire, police said.

Two people inside the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene and their identities are still unknown according to police. Detectives are investigating what may have caused the incident, specifically why the driver lost control.

Nassau County police are asking those with any information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.