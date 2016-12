NEW YORK — A van caught fire on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and blocked traffic heading into Queens Friday night.

FDNY received a call of a van on fire about 8:15 p.m. on the Queens-bound side.

No one was injured, but traffic was backed up for about an hour on the bridge.

The incident was cleared by 8:52 p.m.

Traffic on the other side of the bridge was not impacted.

Friday was one of the busiest travel days of the year as thousands of people head home for the holidays.