Trump releases letter from Putin: ‘His thoughts are so correct’

President-elect Donald Trump released a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday which called for increased ties between the USA and Russia.

The two countries should cooperate more once Trump is in office, Putin said in his Dec. 15 letter which was addressed to “His Excellency Donald Trump.” Trump said he agreed with Putin’s sentiments.

“A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin,” Trump said in a statement. “His thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path.”

American intelligence agencies believe Russia interfered with the presidential election to ensure Trump would take the White House. Trump and Russia have both denied these reports.

“If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act,” Trump tweeted on the day Putin sent the letter. “Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?”