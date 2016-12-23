Starbucks offers free coffee for 10 days

NEW YORK — Starbucks is getting into the holiday spirit with free coffee.

The coffee chain will offer free tall espresso drinks daily from Dec. 23 – Jan. 2 (except Christmas day). The drinks will be free form 1 p.m-2 p.m. at 100 new locations every day.

A list on the company website at starbucks.com/cheer will be updated daily so people can find Starbucks Pop-Up Cheer Parties near them. Locations will also be announced on Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer and #10daysofcheer.

Caffeine-craving customers can also visit participating Starbucks locations to receive “cheer cards;” the cards provide discounts on drinks and food at Starbucks for the 10 Days of CHeer.

Some of Friday’s free locations in New York and New Jersey are listed below:

New York:

378 6th Avenue (at Waverly) | New York, NY 10011

575 5th Avenue (at 47th) | New York, NY 10017

750 Seventh Avenue (at 49th) | New York, NY 10019

825 Eighth Ave (at 49th) | New York, NY 10019

180 Newbridge Road | Hicksville, NY 11801

New Jersey:

457 River Road | Edgewater, NJ 07020

550 Fellowship Road | Mount Laurel, NJ 08054