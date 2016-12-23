‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher suffers ‘cardiac episode’ while on plane

LOS ANGELES – “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” while on a plane Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 60-year-old best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she fell ill.

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was “out of emergency” and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon. He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.

However, he then told CNN in a phone call that “Carrie Fisher is still in the ICU.”

Fisher was rushed to a hospital after the plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department previously told CNN that it responded to a cardiac arrest at the United Airlines gate where the London flight arrived.

“LAFD responded to LAX Gate 74 for patient on inbound flight in cardiac arrest,” LAFD Spokesman Erik Scott told CNN. “Paramedics standing by upon arrival provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported patient to local hospital.”

Celebrities aboard the same flight took to Twitter to express their concerns.

Comedian Brad Gage tweeted: “I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”

YouTube personality Anna Akana tweeted that the actress “stopped breathing” on the flight. Akana thanked the doctor and nurse who came to Fisher’s aid.

Fisher recently published her eighth book, an autobiography titled “The Princess Diarist.”

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.