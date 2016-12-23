Man, 87, robbed of $10K, home attendant tied up in Bronx home invasion: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Three people are wanted for breaking into a man's home, tying up a home attendant and stealing $10,000 in cash in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The individuals forced their way into a home near Elton Avenue and 157th Street about 9:50 a.m., police said. They threatened the man, 87, with a knife and tied up the home attendant in the bathroom.

The robbers stole $10,000 in cash before fleeing the home.

