Jets head coach Todd Bowles hospitalized with ‘undisclosed illness’

NEW YORK — New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was hospitalized Friday afternoon, the team said in a statement.

Bowles was hospitalized with an “undisclosed illness.” Bowles is in stable condition, according to the team.

Bowles did not travel with the team, who’s heading to New England.

It’s unclear if he will join the team for tomorrow’s game against the New England Patriots. Assistant Head Coach Mike Caldwell will fill in if Bowles is absent.

The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets. After a 10-6 season last year, New York has struggled to a 4-10 mark, prompting questions about Bowles’ future as coach.

