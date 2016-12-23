NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Here are some perfect last minute present ideas

There are just two more days until Christmas. Don't fret if you're still scrambling to find the perfect gift. We brought in our lifestyle expert: Limor Stuss from TrendsGirl.com with some ideas for everyone left on your list.

  1. For the co-worker: Do you still have a co-worker or Secret Santa to buy for?
    1. Twist on "Lump of Coal" - Biore charcoal products, $6.49-7.99, drugstores
    2. Desktop Games, $7.99, Burlington Stores
  2. For the guy in your life:
    1. Sky rider drone with camera, $90, JCPenny
  3. For anyone you forgot:
    1. 1 liter limited edition Patron Silver bottle, $60, liquor stores
  4. For the ladies in your life:
    1. Clinique Happy Gelato Cream for Body, $35, Macys
    2. Urban Decay makeup palettes, $35-55, Sephora
  5. For the kids:
    1. Think & Learn Code-A-Pillar, $49.99, toy stores
    2. Lego Dimensions Starter Pack, $19.99, and Fantastic Beasts Story Pack, $50, toy stores
  6. For the tweens/teens:
    1. Limited edition Ariana Grande wireless bluetooth cat ear headphones, $149.99, Brookstone