Driver in hit-and-run that killed DJ Jinx Paul turns himself in to police: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The driver in the fatal hit-and-run that killed radio host DJ Jinx Paul turned himself in to police Friday, officials said.

Kevin Ozoria, 27, of Manhattan, faces a charge each of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Jean Paul Guerrero, the popular Spanish radio host known as DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9 FM, was killed in a Brooklyn hit-and-run Monday morning.

Guerrero, 39, was crossing the street at the intersection of Sheffield Avenue and Jamaica Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was hit.

Mega 97.9 called Guerrero a "true warrior of the radio."

"DJ Jinx Paul won the affection of all who worked with him on Mega 97.9 and 93.1. It was love from the first day he set foot in our home on 56th Street in Manhattan," the statement said.

The vehicle involved in the deadly crash, described as a black four-door sedan, was taken into a Brooklyn auto body shop for repairs this week, NYPD officials said.

A body shop worker told police the car came in on Monday. The employee told police the vehicle's owner insisted he didn't want the car parked outside.