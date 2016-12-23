Donald Trump, who repeatedly blasted Obama for tee time, plays golf with Tiger Woods

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized President Obama for playing golf, teed off in Florida with Tiger Woods on Friday.

The two met up at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Woods has previously played golf with President Barack Obama.

Trump, an avid golfer himself, has called out Obama for his time on the green. He once tweeted his disbelief over Obama’s time playing golf while Marine Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi was imprisoned in Mexico.

“He sits in prison while our PRESIDENT plays golf and makes bad decisions,” Trump tweeted in 2014.

The president-elect also criticized Obama for taking the time to play golf after a doctor in New York was diagnosed with Ebola in 2014. This year he took the president to task for playing golf instead of doing more to renovate the country’s Transportation Security Administration.

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016

Trump owns golf courses in several locations around the world including New York, Scotland, Ireland, Florida and California.