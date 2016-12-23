Cleveland police officer’s toddler son fatally shoots self

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2-year-old son of a Cleveland police officer fatally shot himself with his father’s service weapon Friday morning, the Cleveland Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a home on Library Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. and took the child to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s 54-year-old father has been with the Cleveland Police Department since 1993 and has not been identified.

The child shot himself with his father’s service weapon.

The names of the child and the father weren’t immediately released.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating the shooting.