Christmas in New York: Exploring Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK — It just wouldn’t be Christmas in New York without the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Rockefeller Center has become one of most popular attractions every holiday season, with tourists flocking to experience the bright lights and festive store displays around the area.

This year, thousands of revelers attended the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree on Nov. 30, when the 94-foot tall, 14-ton Norway spruce became adorned with 50,000 multicolored lights.

This year’s tree came from the northern foothills of New York’s Catskill mountain range, but the holiday tradition itself dates back to 1931.

To visit, take the B, D, F, M to 47th-50th Sts-Rockefeller Center.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit every evening until Jan. 7.

Happy Holidays!