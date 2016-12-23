Car involved in DJ Jinx Paul’s death was at Brooklyn body shop, police say

BROOKLYN– The NYPD says the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a popular Spanish radio DJ earlier this week was taken to an auto body shop in Brooklyn for repairs.

A worker at the body shop told police that the vehicle in question came in on Monday, the same day that 39-year-old Jean Paul Guerrero was fatally struck by a motorist while crossing a Brooklyn street.

Guerrero was better known as DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9, a New York Spanish-language radio station that broadcasts tropical music such as salsa and merengue.

The body shop employee told investigators that the owner of the vehicle appeared like a normal customer except for his insistence that he didn’t want the car parked outside.

Police have urged the perpetrator to come forward.