Bus strikes pedestrian in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — A pedestrian was hit by a bus in Times Square on Friday morning, a spokesman for the FDNY said.

The victim was hit near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 45th Street around 11:35 a.m., officials said. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital for trauma.

The extent of the injuries is not clear. It is not yet known what kind of bus hit the pedestrian. No identifying information has been released for the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.