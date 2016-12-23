$25,000 reward offered in still-unsolved Central Park explosion case

MANHATTAN — It’s been five months since an explosion went off in Central Park severely injuring a teenage tourist during the Fourth of July weekend, and on Friday authorities posted a $25,000 reward for information leading to whomever planted the dangerous device.

Authorities are calling the public for any information that could help solve the case, and are asking for photos or video of the blast site — near the 60th Street and Fifth Avenue entrance to the park — that were taken before July 3.

That day, at about 11 a.m., a 19-year-old visiting the city from Virginia stepped on a homemade explosive device hidden in rocks at the park. The blast caused him to lose his left foot and part of leg. In September, he received a prosthetic leg.

The reward money has been offered by three groups — the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the NYPD and Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information, photos or videos can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (800-577-8477) or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Tips also may be submitted by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, through the ATF website, or through the ReportIt app.