Woman fatally stabs her husband at friend’s Christmas house party: police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband at a friend’s Christmas house party Wednesday night.

Mara Flore Lewis, 27, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing, police told WTVR.

Lewis and her husband, Fred Lewis III, 26, was at a Christmas party at a friend’s place. A witness told WTVR the couple were drinking and arguing about infidelity issues.

“It was something they wouldn’t let go,” the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said. “She [Mara] wouldn’t let go of the foolishness. It didn’t need to take place during the holidays.”

The homeowner said just before the husband was stabbed to death party-goers heard a loud scream.

“I was sitting in the living room and somebody screamed. It looked like she was getting ready to stab him,” the homeowner said. “There really was no helping him… none of this we ever thought would have taken place.”

The couple has four children together, according to WTVR.

Mara Flore Lewis has a history of charges against her, WTVR reported. He was recently charged with destruction of property and assault. Both charges were dropped.

In 2014, Lewis had another run-in with the law when she was charged with falsely identifying herself to a law enforcement official, possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.