Video, photos released of man who allegedly stabbed tourist on NYC trip to propose to girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN – Police released footage of the man who allegedly stabbed a tourist unprovoked near Central Park over the weekend.

Visiting from Seattle, 23-year-old Connor Rasmussen was in town to propose to his girlfriend. While heading back to his hotel around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Rasmussen was walking in the vicinity of Madison and E. 46th Street when a stranger approached from behind and stabbed him in the head with a knife for no apparent reason, police said.

The attacker ran away but surveillance video caught him entering the 47-50 Street Rockefeller Center subway station.

Rasmussen was hospitalized with no serious injuries. He was released later the same day.

"As I'm running, I'm just feeling the back of my head to make sure I'm alright. I don't feel anything on my left hand, but on my right hand I feel a handle sticking out of my beanie," Rasmussen said. "I pull it out and I have steak knife in my hand and its covered in blood."

"If this is all I walk away with, that's a miracle in itself," Rasmussen said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police described the culprit as 5 feet 10 inches tall; last seen wearing a black skull cap, black sweat pants, black sneakers and a black Nike hooded sweater shirt with white stripes with the words "Jordan" emblazoned on the sleeve.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).