Thieves caught on video dragging ATM out of Queens restaurant

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Two thieves are wanted for breaking into a South Ozone Park restaurant and stealing an ATM.

The thieves broke into the Rockaway West Indian Roti shop on Rockaway Boulevard about 5 a.m. on Dec. 11, police said. They are seen on surveillance video ripping the ATM away from the wall and dragging it out of the restaurant.

The thieves, believed to be a man and a woman, fled the shop to an unknown area.

