‘Sprout’ pencils offer cool way of teaching kids about sustainability

If you’re looking for some extra goodies to stick in the kids’ stockings this Christmas – we’ve got a cool addition for you.

They’re from Sprout and they’re the world’s first plantable pencil.

These pencils were actually the idea of three MIT students back in 2012. The students created a pencil out of sustainable wood with a capsule containing seeds at the end, instead of an eraser. The idea went from being a kickstarter campaign to being purchased and patented by an entrepreneur.

The company sells 450,000 pencils a month in over 60 countries. The pencils turn into a variety of herbs like basil, cilantro and mint, vegetables like cherry tomatoes, chili and sweet peppers and even edible flowers.

The vision of Sprout is to reduce the world’s use of resources by re-thinking traditional products and making them more sustainable.

