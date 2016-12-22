× PIX11 (WPIX) now available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Alexa

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station, today announced content from PIX11 is now available via PIX11-branded applications on several platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV, where PIX11 is offering news, lifestyle and entertainment segments as video-on-demand content. PIX11 is also available on Amazon’s voice-activated Alexa service, via flash news briefing.

On the PIX11 application, users can find archive content, digital exclusives, expanded news segments and a wide range of PIX11’s nostalgic holiday content, including Yule Log exclusives.

“PIX11 was one of the first local television stations to embrace new technologies as an early adopter of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Periscope. Now the addition of PIX11 to services like Roku, Amazon and Google reflects Tribune Broadcasting’s commitment to distributing its content on the latest platforms, said Greg Easterly, senior vice president/group operations and general manager of PIX11. “We believe it is vital to be where our audiences are consuming information.”

Platform users can search for PIX11 to access content on the device of their choice.

Tribune Broadcasting has also launched KSTU in Salt Lake (the first in the Salt Lake market) and WGHP in Greensboro/Highpoint/Winston-Salem on the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google’s Android TV platforms. The remaining Tribune Broadcasting stations will roll out in early 2017.