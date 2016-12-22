MTA bus service to LaGuardia free Thursday, Friday

QUEENS — Holiday travel just got a little bit cheaper in New York.

The Q70 bus line, which connects LaGuardia Airport in Queens to the Long Island Railroad and to the subway in Woodside and Jackson Heights, will be free for travelers Thursday and Friday of the holiday weekend, MTA officials said.

Port Authority officials hope to keep cars off of the already congested roads and encourage people to use public transportation on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

There will also be free parking on Friday in the long-term lot, an MTA spokesman said. The parking, available in lot P10, will be open on a first-come, first-served basis.

LaGuardia Airport has advised travelers to allow for extra time to get to the airport because of moderate to heavy traffic on airport roadways. Travelers to and from the airport are also being advised to use public transportation for the trip.