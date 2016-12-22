Man allegedly punches woman in Manhattan acupuncture clinic, forces her to undress

KIPS BAY, Manhattan — A man attacked a woman in a Manhattan acupuncture clinic Wednesday afternoon, police officials said.

The man allegedly repeatedly punched a 40-year-old woman inside Green Tea Acupuncture Wellness just before 1 p.m., police said. He forced her to undress, took $500 and then fled from the 28th Street clinic.

The woman, who was punched in the face and body, was treated at an area hospital for pain and abrasions to her face, officials said.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. Officials described the culprit as being 6 foot 2 and approximately 220 pounds. He has blotchy skin, brown eyes and short, curly black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, jeans and black sneakers. He had a multi-colored backpack with him during the attack and robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).