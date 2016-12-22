NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

It’s a G Thing: Eleni’s Pop of Color gives scarves to patients to help them battle cancer

Posted 3:51 PM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 03:55PM, December 22, 2016