Hundreds of Harlem kids get big holiday surprise

HARLEM – The kids of P.S.46 and Eagle Academy are getting their holiday wishes this year.

Thanks to Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement hosting the event, the 32nd Precinct of the NYPD, William Ferro, Kmart, and PIX11 News, hundreds of kids had the chance to pick a toy to take home.

"These kids deserve so much come from so little and most of us take so much for granted. So this is a really special moment," said one mom.

When the moment came, kids met with Santa and selected their toy.

"We challenge every viewer to give at least one toy to a child in need in their neighborhood," said Carolyn Paul, a community activist.

A special thanks to the following organizations for making it happen:

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement

Kmart

Steve Tress

Clarke Pena

NYPD's 32nd Precinct

St. Matthew's Baptist church

Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies

