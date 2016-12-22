Howard gets social security to pay up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Viola Abadear of Jersey City has been waiting a year and 9 months for her Social Security survivor’s benefits.

With help from her son, Peter, the mother of four filed in March 2015. Since then it’s been delay after delay with the same answer from Social Security.

“Give it two weeks. Same answer I get all the time,” Peter told PIX11 News.

Viola needs the money. She and her husband Nesim immigrated to the United States from Egypt 20 years ago. A big reason they came was to be able to get better care for two of their daughters who have special needs.

“It’s a little scary,” Peter said. “Thankfully, my dad had savings for us to work with. But there’s gonna come a day where it runs out.”

That’s why Peter emailed PIX11. We got in touch with Social Security. And our contact understood the problem and got right on it. The merry-go-round stopped. Within about ten days, Viola had a check for the back funds she was due.

Viola is happy. We wish her and her family the best.