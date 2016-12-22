Hillary Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

WASHINGTON — Now that all the voters have been counted, the tallies show that Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump. That’s the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate.

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, certified results in 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes, or 48 percent. Trump won 62,979,636 million votes, or 46 percent.

Clinton is the fifth presidential candidate in American history to win the popular vote and lose the Electoral College. Democrat Al Gore received 540,000 more votes than President George W. Bush in 2000, and is the only other presidential candidate this century to come up short in the Electoral College but claim a popular vote victory.

The President-elect previously critiqued the electoral college system. Trump referred to it as a disaster for democracy in 2012. He changed his tune after he won the electoral college, but failed to win the popular vote in the 2016 election.

Trump has since referred to the system as genius. He has also repeatedly claimed that he also would have won if elections were decided on the basis of a popular vote. He’s said he would have campaigned differently and won with an even larger margin if that were the case.

I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote – but would campaign differently — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2016

The President-elect also attributed Clinton’s lead in the popular vote to “millions of people who voted illegally” in a Nov. 27 tweet. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

AP’s popular vote count does not include finalized results for third-party candidates and write-in vote.