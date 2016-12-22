NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Several people, including firefighter, injured in high-rise fire on Upper West Side: FDNY

Posted 5:20 PM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 06:42PM, December 22, 2016

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Several people were injured, including a firefighter, when fire broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise Thursday evening.

The fire started on the third floor of the high-rise at 515 W. 59th Street just before 5 p.m., FDNY said.

The blaze spread to the fourth floor of the 33-story building as firefighters were on the scene working to contain it.

Seven people, and including a firefighter, were injured, FDNY said. They are being treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The flames were extinguished about 6:30 p.m., but firefighters are checking the apartments in the building after people were reportedly trapped.