Several people, including firefighter, injured in high-rise fire on Upper West Side: FDNY

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Several people were injured, including a firefighter, when fire broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise Thursday evening.

Fire 🔥 in apartment building across the street from mine W.60th St. @SadeABC pic.twitter.com/vmbt6W5FaM — Harold Abrams (@haroldabrams) December 22, 2016

The fire started on the third floor of the high-rise at 515 W. 59th Street just before 5 p.m., FDNY said.

The blaze spread to the fourth floor of the 33-story building as firefighters were on the scene working to contain it.

Seven people, and including a firefighter, were injured, FDNY said. They are being treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The flames were extinguished about 6:30 p.m., but firefighters are checking the apartments in the building after people were reportedly trapped.