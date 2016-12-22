Explore the enchanting Holiday Train Show at the NY Botanical Garden

About the Holiday Train Show:

Running until January 16, the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden takes you on a ride through 150 of New York City’s mesmerizing landmarks. Now in its 25th year, the exhibition shows off model trains zipping through the historical displays, where you’ll spot familiar sights such as the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Coney Island amusement park, Queensboro Bridge and Rockefeller Center on a nearly half-mile of track. In addition to the exhibition, the NYBG is hosting special tours, a cappela performances, concerts, poetry readings, activities for children and more. Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.

Hours:

The NYBG is open year-round, Tuesday through Sunday, and select holiday Mondays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holiday Train Show is on display until January 16. NYBG advises to plan ahead and see the calendar before visiting.

How to get there:

By subway, take the B, D or 4 train to Bedford Park Blvd. Station. Upon exiting you can take the Bx26 to the Garden’s Mosholu Gate entrance or walk eight blocks on Bedford Park Blvd. before turning left on Southern Blvd. and walking one block to the Mosholu Gate entrance.

By Metro-North Railroad, take the Metro-North Harlem local line to Botanical Garden Station. Cross Southern Boulevard to the Garden’s Mosholu entrance.

Driving directions from Manhattan, Westchester County, Connecticut, Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Queens and Brooklyn. can be found here.

Ticket Types and Prices:

Tickets include the current Garden exhibitions, Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, Everett Children’s Adventure Garden, Rock Garden and Native Plant Garden, Tram Tour, Garden Grounds, Art Gallery, Arthur and Janet Ross Gallery, and Britton Science Rotunda and Gallery.

Weekdays: Adults $20, Seniors (65+) $18, Students (with valid ID) $18, Children (2-12) $8, and Children under 2 and members enter free.

Weekends, Monday holidays, and holiday weeks (Nov. 25, Dec. 19 – Jan. 2.): Adults $30, Seniors (65+) $28, Students (with valid ID) $28, and Children under 2 and members enter free.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For more information, refer to the New York Botanical Garden’s website here.