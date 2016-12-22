Daddy Do Toolkit helps ANY Dad tackle their daughters’ hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Being on 'Daddy Duty' means cooking, cleaning and, sometimes, it means being a hairstylist.

Joining us this morning to help dad's avoid hair raising drama.. Is the Hollywood Hair guy himself... Dean Banowetz.

Banowetz is the locks wizard behind celebrity staples like Leeza Gibbons, Simon Cowell, Ryan Seacrest, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Tony Robbins and Shark Tank's Lori Greiner.

The dads and young models came from New York City Dads Group: a diverse community for fathers in the New York City area looking to socialize and interact with other dads.