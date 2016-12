Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are a time to put your best face forward.

The gift of beauty also makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Cori Goldfarb, Owner of the Truth + Beauty Med Spa, and Dr. Jennifer Levine have some tips on how to look fab for all of the festivities.

Special Discount for PIX 11 Viewers:

The DermaBrush on Truth + Beauty's website will be sold at a a special discounted price for the PIX11 viewers. The brush, which normally sells for $40.00, will be selling for $29.00.