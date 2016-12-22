Open road tolling coming to NYC tunnels and bridges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that a new system of automated toll booths on all bridges and tunnels in the New York metropolitan region will be completed by the end of next year.

The cashless system is part of the Democrat's New York Crossings Project, which will also bring color LED lights to all Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges as well as driver facial recognition cameras.

Officials say the new toll system collects money from drivers through E-Z Pass. Motorists who aren't signed up for E-Z Pass will have their license plates recorded and a bill will be sent to their home.

The 513 toll booth workers and agents employed by MTA Bridges and Tunnels have been reassigned to work under state police's enforcement division.

Cuomo called the development "long overdue."