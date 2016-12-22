96th Street subway station open for preview before Second Avenue subway line opening

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The new 96th Street subway station is open for business – kind of.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and the MTA opened the station up to tours Thursday. The station along with a portion of the Second Avenue Subway line is scheduled to open Jan. 1 after nearly a centuy of complications.

“If we have to push the train down the track, that train is doing to run on January 1,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the new station.

Construction on the line and the stations has been exceptionally difficult because of the density in New York both above and below ground, said MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast. Workers had to navigate a maze of utility underground while working.

The difficulties lead to several delays over the years. Delays have led to congestion on the 4, 5 and 6 lines. The lines, which are the only ones serving the east side of the city, are the most crowded in the world, Gov. Cuomo said.

The new Second Avenue line should reduce travel time by 10 minutes or more for commuters on the Upper East Side, MTA officials said. Once it opens, the line will be the first major subway expansion in over 50 years. The full line will stretch 8.5 miles from Harlem to Lower Manhattan.