MANHATTAN – A Manhattan landlord, who is being labeled a grinch, has backed off plans to evict a 94-year-old tenant from the apartment he's lived in since 1950.

Pine Management is under investigation by the state attorney general accused of threatening to evict Upper West Side tenant Maxwell Levy in August.

The landlord says he never intended to evict Levy, who pays his rent on time.

They issued a statement saying the eviction notice was to get Levy to clean up his apartment.