’16 and pregnant’ star found dead at 23

COATESVILLE, Pa. — A young mother who starred in the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” has been found dead, a Philadelphia-area coroner confirmed. She was 23.

Valerie Fairman was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities in Chester County said.

The cause of Fairman’s death remains under investigation. Police in Coatesville plan to release information later Thursday.

In 2015, Fairman was arrested along with seven other women as part of a prostitution sting in Delaware.

The young mom appeared in the second season of the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009-2010 when she gave birth to a daughter, Nevaeh.

MTV officials say they are saddened by the news and extend their thoughts to her family.