Wanted notice issued for Tunisian suspect in deadly truck attack at Berlin Christmas market

PARIS — The German federal prosecutor’s office issued a wanted notice for the Tunisian suspect in connection with the deadly truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The notice, a European arrest warrant from Germany first obtained by The Associated Press, identified the suspect as Anis Amri, 24, who has a Tunisian citizenship and was born in the town of Ghaza.

The notice said Amri is listed under six different aliases, many of them variants on his name, and three different nationalities.

Amri is said to be 1.78 meters (5 feet 10 inches) tall and weighs approximately 75 kilograms (165 pounds).

Police have offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros. They say he is “under urgent suspicion.”

The wanted notice asks the public for its help in the manhunt and warns that Amri could be “violent and armed.”

Amri has been on German officials radar for a while. His asylum request was rejected in July, German authorities said.

Amri was arrested in August with forged documents in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen. He was on his way to Italy, but was released by a judge.

Amri also came onto the radar of German police because he was looking for a gun, an official said.

German police carried out raids Wednesday in connection with the investigation in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the Tunisian suspect had stayed, another security official told CNN.

A truck plowed through a crowded Christmas market in Berlin Monday night, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. Berlin’s state health ministry said Wednesday 12 people are still in the hospital with serious injuries.

A polish man who was found dead inside the truck has been identified as the original driver of the truck. The truck, which was owned by a Polish company, was hauling 25 tons of steel before it was steered into the crowd, according to its owner, Ariel Zurawski.

ISIS claimed it had inspired Monday’s attack. The terror group’s affiliated Amaq News Agency described the perpetrator as a “soldier of the Islamic State” who had acted in response to calls for attacks in the West.

On Tuesday evening, police released an asylum-seeker believed to be from Pakistan who had been detained in the immediate aftermath of the truck attack. According to German media, witnesses had said he had been driving the truck.

But Peter Frank, general prosecutor at Germany’s Federal Court of Justice, said that forensic tests offered no link between the man and the truck’s cabin.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press and CNN.