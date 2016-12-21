This Ohio man is letting strangers from around the world program his holiday lights

AKRON, Ohio – An Ohio man has come up with a way to let complete strangers program his home’s holiday light show – from anywhere around the world.

Tom Hammond, who works for the University of Akron, has been working on the programming and hardware for several years.

A friend in Australia helped him brainstorm the idea. It uses simple hardware that Hammond says is affordable and easy to make. It can be programmed by anyone from anywhere – and viewed online.

“The website actually shows where everybody is coming from and I have had people from France and Denver, Colorado, and China and Russia, the Netherlands,” Hammond told WJW. “The first day I tried this I put one little message on Facebook and I had 800 people changing the lights in one evening which is a little bit crazy but it was a lot of fun.”

The light show can be programmed between 5 p.m. and midnight every day until January 7. Here’s the link if you want to play with his lights.