Teacher, 6 students hospitalized after acid spill at NJ high school

UNION, N.J. — A teacher and students were hospitalized after an acid spill in a science classroom at Union High School Wednesday morning.

The acid spill happened about 8 a.m., Union Township Police said.

A teacher and six students in the science classroom were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution, Hudson County Spokesman Sebastian Delia confirmed.

A custodian and 19 students were also evaluated at the school.

Students were sent home at 11:30 a.m. as Union County HAZMAT team cleaned the classroom, police said.