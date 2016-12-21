Teacher, 6 students hospitalized after acid spill at NJ high school

UNION, N.J. — A teacher and students were hospitalized after an acid spill in a science classroom at Union High School Wednesday morning.
The acid spill happened about 8 a.m., Union Township Police said.
A teacher and six students in the science classroom were taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution, Hudson County Spokesman Sebastian Delia confirmed.
A custodian and 19 students were also evaluated at the school.
Students were sent home at 11:30 a.m. as Union County HAZMAT team cleaned the classroom, police said.