Suspect seriously injured in police-involved shooting in Belleville

Posted 8:32 PM, December 21, 2016, by and , Updated at 09:38PM, December 21, 2016

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — Essex County officials are investigating a police-involved shooting in Belleville Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m., in the vicinity of Washington Avenue and Joralemon Street.

Tom Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor for Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said no officers were shot.

The suspect was shot once, Fennelly said. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Fennelly says it’s still very early in the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.