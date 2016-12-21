NEVER MISS A STORY: Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
Man arrested for swastika graffiti at Long Island college

Posted 5:08 AM, December 21, 2016, by and , Updated at 07:04AM, December 21, 2016

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Police on Long Island say they have arrested a student in connection with a spate of racially-charged graffiti, including swastikas, at Nassau Community College.

Nassau County police say 20-year-old Jasskirat Saini, of Plainview, was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated harassment.

Police say the man scrawled swastikas and KKK at two campus buildings on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, police say swastikas were discovered written in black ink on a handrail and a wall on the campus. And in October, police say swastikas were written on the walls and urinals in various men's rooms. One location also included an anti-Semitic comment.

Saini is expected to be arraigned in Hempstead on Wednesday. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer.