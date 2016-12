NEWARK, N.J. — Police have arrested a Pennsylvania man after they say he had a loaded pistol in his backpack at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A Transportation Security Administration agent spotted the weapon on X-ray at a checkpoint Monday. Authorities say 30-year-old Christopher Brown of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, told them he had forgotten it was there.

Brown is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. It’s not known if he has a lawyer.