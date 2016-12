Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – If you thought the last few weeks was rough, think again. Winter officially began Wednesday morning.

The winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, began at 5:44 a.m. This point marks the furthest distance the Northern Hemisphere is from the sun.

On a brighter note, days slowly start to get to longer after Wednesday,

While it's a short day for us, it's the longest day of the year and start of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere.