Firefighter injured while battling blaze at North Bergen, NJ furniture store

NORTH BERGEN, NJ — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a North Bergen furniture store that left the building unrecognizable and apparently completely destroyed on Wednesday.
Firefighters were on the seen of a four-alarm fire at 1231 John F. Kennedy Blvd as of noon, North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue officials said. The building is a furniture store, according to Google Maps.
One firefighter was seen bleeding from the mouth and being taken away from the scene on a stretcher. The person's condition was not immediately known.
Once flames erupted, the building was overcome in some 15 minutes, said Frank Montagne with North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue.
Within an hour, the fire was still raging and the building appeared to be a complete loss, video showed.
Surrounding buildings were evacuated, and firefighters moved to the roof of adjacent buildings to continue their fight, Montagne said.
As reports of the fire initially broke, images on social media showed large plumes of dark smoke visible from downtown Manhattan and flames erupting from the building’s roof.
Kennedy Boulevard is closed between 11th and 15th streets due a “hazardous condition,” North Bergen police tweeted.