Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark the calendar for the last weekend of 2016.

Or should it be called the first day of 2017.

A ceremonial ride for invited guests on New Year's Eve is being planned along the new transit line that is known as the Second Avenue Subway.

MTA officials and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are planning to mark the occiasion.

Service is scheduled to begin for riders on Sunday at noon on January 1st.